Disney on Ice’s “Let’s Celebrate!” courtesy photo

Although life in the spotlight and on the road may be challenging, James Robart-Morgan and Nick Fernandez said they found love and support in one another. The couple who live and work together as they travel and perform for Disney on Ice will skate their way to San Diego this week for the latest show, “Let’s Celebrate!”

Both Robart-Morgan and Fernandez have been skating since they were children — Fernandez in Australia and Robart-Morgan in Canada. They came together while working on Disney on Ice.

Nick Fernandez. Courtesy photo

“We live and work together, and spend holidays and birthdays far from home, so we have to build a home together on the road,” said Robart-Morgan, who appears as Prince Florian in the latest show.

Although the life of touring performers can be challenging, Fernandez said they always find support in one another.

“We have different upbringings and different views on the world,” said Fernandez, who is Aladdin in the show. “Traveling as a gay couple can be tricky as well, acceptance levels are different in different places, so we sometimes have to change our behavior to accommodate where we’re traveling. But even with 10,000 people in the audience, we can always find each other on the ice.”

This week, the couple will be bringing their performance to San Diego’s Pechanga Arena where dozens of performers will bring to life popular Disney classics, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin” and “The Lion King.” More than 50 characters and 14 stories will be told during the show.

James Robart-Morgan. Courtesy photo

The show will take place at Pechanga Arena from Thursday through Sunday with multiple showtimes available.

With many shows to perform, both Robart-Morgan and Fernandez said they look forward to entertaining crowds and bringing enjoyment to their audiences.

For more information about Disney on Ice or to purchase tickets, go to disneyonice.com.