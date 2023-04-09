The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services is reminding pet owners about the hazards of holiday decorations, including baskets of candy, chocolate, and toys that may be harmful to furry family members.
LAAS offered the following tips:
- The Easter basket. Pets often see this festive décor as something to eat or play with. Colorful eggs, plastic grass, chocolate and candy can be toxic to pets if they are eaten. To keep pets safe, place baskets filled with goodies out of reach. If you plan on doing an egg hunt with children, keep pets indoors and away from the plastic eggs.
- Beware of festive flowers and plants. Easter lilies are one of the most dangerous plants for pets, especially cats. Call your veterinarian immediately if you see your cat licking the flower.
- Keep alcohol and people’s food away from pets. Dogs, cats and smaller pets can suffer very serious and sometimes fatal consequences from consuming too much rich and fatty foods, yeast dough, chocolate, grapes, raisins, and from just plain overeating. Instead of giving your companion animal leftovers, stop by a pet store and purchase a special treat, made especially for them.
- Don’t buy animals as impulsive gifts for the holiday. Although bunnies and baby chicks are cute, they should not be given as Easter gifts. Bunnies and chicks require special feedings and care, and their needs should be fully researched before bringing one home. Before adopting a rabbit, please view the department’s rabbit care resource guide at laanimalservices.com/all-about-rabbits. Instead, rescue groups and animal control officials recommend buying a stuffed toy bunny or chocolate candy rabbit for kids’ Easter baskets.
City News Service contributed to this article.