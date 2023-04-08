A woman with a board scouts the waves near Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

Fair and mild weather was forecast in San Diego County with warmer temperatures expected Sunday, forecasters said.

Weak onshore flow and a shallow marine layer could lead to areas of dense fog along the higher coastal terrain, and even along the coast for the next few nights, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s highs were expected to be in the upper 60s throughout the county, possibly reaching 87 in the desert, the NWS said. Overnight lows were expected to be in the 40s in the mountains and valleys, in the 50s along the coast and in the 60s in the desert.

Monday was expected to be the warmest day of the week. Cooling was expected to begin Tuesday as the ridge drifts to the east.

On Wednesday a deep trough over the Pacific Northwest should dig down the West Coast for further cooling. Colder weather is expected Thursday and Friday, accompanied by blustery winds and perhaps a few showers.

The weather looks to be dry and a bit warmer again next weekend.

West-northwest wind gusts could briefly reach 20 knots in the outer coastal waters Saturday afternoon and early evening. Areas of fog and reduced visibility were possible over the waters Saturday night. For the middle to end of next week, gusty northwest winds exceeding 20 knots were expected along with seas of 9 to 11 feet.

–City News Service