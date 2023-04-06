On Saturday, April 8, 50 local Girl Scouts will be at Feeding San Diego’s volunteer center in Sorrento Valley to sort, glean, and pack food to be distributed to San Diegans facing hunger.

By doing this, they will each earn their Climate Controller patch, created by Feeding San Diego’s corporate partner SOLV Energy in partnership with Feeding San Diego and Girl Scouts San Diego.

The curriculum for the Climate Controller food rescue patch teaches girls about the linkage between food waste, hunger, and climate change and inspires them to act through food rescue, either at home or by getting involved in the local community and volunteering at a food bank. Completing a volunteer shift at Feeding San Diego is just one way to earn the patch.

70% of the food distributed by Feeding San Diego is rescued from local and national food donors, making the non-profit a hunger relief organization whose work also benefits the environment. When organic waste hits the landfill, it creates methane gas, one of the leading contributors to climate change. Feeding San Diego protects people and the planet in its mission to end hunger through food rescue.

Feeding San Diego headquarters in Sorrento Valley, 9477 Waples St. Ste. 100 San Diego.