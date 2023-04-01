A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

Maintenance crews will close the northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) off-ramp to Nobel Drive and La Jolla Village Drive Sunday and Monday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement rehabilitation, according to Caltrans.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

