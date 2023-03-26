A snowy egret drops by for a shoreline snack at Harbor Beach in Oceanside. Photo via @CityofOceanside Twitter

Dry conditions were predicted for San Diego County through early this week, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

It was expected to be warmer, with the warmest day of the week coming Monday for the coast and valleys, and Tuesday for the mountains and deserts.

See more Good SUNday morning! Missing the warmth and sunshine? With the exception of some high clouds, we are looking sunny and warmer through at least tomorrow. Enjoy it, and have a wonderful SUNday ☀️#CAwx pic.twitter.com/dRo2dqTVl4 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 26, 2023

The next storm system may lead to widespread chances for precipitation and gusty onshore winds by the middle of this week, tapering off late Thursday into Friday.

Breezy onshore winds could strengthen across the mountains and deserts Sunday afternoon and evening before turning offshore early Monday.

Sunday’s highs were expected to be in the low 60s throughout the county, possibly reaching 76 in the desert, the NWS said. Overnight lows were expected to be in the 30s in the mountains and valleys, and in the low 40s by the coast.

Strong northwest winds over coastal waters could briefly weaken Sunday morning then strengthen again late in the afternoon through Sunday night. Peak gusts may be 20 to 25 knots with combined seas of 6 to 10 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect through 3 a.m. Monday. Winds and seas should gradually diminish Monday morning.

The trough that has been lingering over the West Coast since the storm last week may finally lift out Sunday through Tuesday, the NWS said. This will allow some moderation in temperature, but the nights will remain chilly with patchy frost in the sheltered valleys.

The weather service was predicting precipitation starting Tuesday night, and then covering the entire San Diego area on Wednesday. Given the slow movement of this system, Thursday will be a wet day as well, forecasters said.

In the mountains, preliminary indications are for modest snowfall accumulation above 5,000 feet.

Daytime temperatures were forecast about 15 to 20 degrees below average inland. As the storm moves east on Friday, next weekend looks to be dry for now, the NWS said.

City News Service contributed to this article.