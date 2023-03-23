Honker Dinger Dash attraction at Sesame Place San Diego

Sesame Place San Diego, the only theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show “Sesame Street,” will be celebrating its first birthday in the month of March with a number of birthday festivities. In addition, on March 25 the water attractions will reopen for the 2023 season and to mark the start of Spring Break.

The park, which is home to 18 Sesame Street-themed rides, shows, parades and more, will host birthday pop-up performances, birthday dance parties and special meet and greets with Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby in their birthday gear.

In addition, the public is invited to celebrate a special birthday party on Saturday, March 25 hosted by Sesame Place Park President Jim Lake. The event will include a birthday song sing-along, complimentary birthday cupcakes and Sesame Street party hats for all guests while supplies last.

Aside from the birthday celebration, Sesame Place will reopen its water attractions for the 2023 season. The water attractions include Big Bird’s Rambling River, Honker Dinger Dash, Snuffy’s Spaghetti Slides. The all-new Count’s Splash Castle will also open this summer with more than 100 water elements to enjoy.

Sesame Place San Diego

A 2023 Sesame Place Season Pass is available for as low as $141 or $23.50 per month for only six months. Season Pass Members can enjoy unlimited visits to the park, plus free parking, free friend tickets, discounts on cabanas, Abby’s Magic Queue, and stroller rentals, exclusive monthly rewards, and more. Perks vary based on the type of Season Pass purchased. Guests can purchase a 2023 Season Pass and enjoy unlimited visits this year!!

Guests also have the option of adding a SeaWorld annual pass for $87 or $7.25 a month to enjoy both theme throughout the year.

Sesame Place San Diego is located at 2052 Entertainment Circle in Chula Vista.

For more information and to purchase tickets and Season Passes, visit SesamePlaceSanDiego.com. For the most recent updates, fans can follow Sesame Place San Diego on Facebook and @SesamePlaceCa on Instagram.