Rain on the San Diego coast. File photo by Chris Stone

Another Pacific storm will spread across San Diego beginning Tuesday afternoon, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds but little snow accumulation.

The National Weather Service office said rainfall through Wednesday will range from 1 to 2 inches along the coast and in the valleys, up to 3 inches in the mountains and less than half an inch in the deserts. The snow level is expected to be above 7,000 feet.

“The next Pacific storm will bring widespread precipitation along with gusty west winds for the mountains and deserts,” the agency said. “Rain is expected to spread southward across the area Tuesday through Tuesday night, then decrease from the northwest Wednesday afternoon and evening.”

Highs on Tuesday will be 63 to 67 near the coast, 68 inland, 67 to 72 in the valleys, 58 to 66 in the mountains and 79 to 84 in the deserts.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and a little warmer, but additional rain is possible beginning on Saturday, although the probability is less than 30%.