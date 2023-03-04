Photo courtesy of Jurassic World: The Exhibition.

Step back into the Age of Dinosaurs with “Jurassic World: The Exhibition,” an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience inspired by “Jurassic World.”

The exhibit, which is in Mission Valley through April 16, allows visitors to walk through the iconic “Jurassic World” gates, while exploring richly themed environments for the perfect photo moments. Families will be able to encounter life-sized Velociraptors, a friendly Brachiosaurus, and the most fearsome dinosaur of all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

To get tickets the immersive experience, go to JurassicWorldExhibition.com/SanDiego.