Rain at La Jolla Shores. File photo by Chris Stone

After drying out for two days, San Diegans woke up Tuesday to another rainy day, though the showers were expected to be light.

“Another cold, low-pressure system from the northwest will bring mostly lighter showers early this morning, then more widespread showers for tonight and Wednesday, with the heavier precipitation late tonight into Wednesday morning and in the mountains,” the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall is expected to range from .25 to .5 inches along the coast and from 1.5 to 2.5 inches in the mountains, the weather service said. Snow levels will fall to 1,500 to 2,000 feet by Wednesday evening.

See more Radar update: Showers will continue to move southeast this morning. Light to locally moderate rain is expected in areas of showers. Rain will become more widespread again this evening and overnight. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RIcpA41tbj — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 28, 2023

Highs on Tuesday were forecast to be around 55 along the coast, 54 in the western valleys, 45 to 50 near the foothills, 38 to 47 in the mountains and 59 to 63 in the deserts.

Dry weather is expected to return Thursday, with no storms forecast through the weekend, though temperatures will remain well under normal.

Updated at 7:35 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023