City crews at work. Photo via @CityofSanDiego Twitter

Starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, the city of San Diego will close northbound traffic lanes on Texas Street to replace a guardrail and reconstruct the stormwater channel next to the road.

A detour will be in place to direct northbound traffic heading into Mission Valley to alternate routes on Adams Avenue and Interstate 805, city spokesman Jose Ysea said.

The northbound lane will remain closed through Tuesday, and then will close intermittently during the length of the project, which is expected to last at least three weeks, depending on weather conditions.

During the closures, city crews will be doing grading and reconstruction work in the channel to address erosion caused by the recent storms.

Signs have been posted for the past week notifying travelers of the upcoming closures and encouraging them to avoid the area.

– City News Service