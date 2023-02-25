A Caltrans snowplow on Route 79 in the San Diego County mountains. Courtesy Caltrans

San Diego will dry out Sunday after a winter storm that dumped inches of rain and snow on the region, but the respite will be brief.

“The winter storm will exit Southern California this morning and there will be a brief break in the weather this afternoon and tonight,” the National Weather Service said.

“However, rain and mountain snow return Monday through Wednesday, as a series of upper-level disturbances bring more cold, wintry weather,” the agency added.

Highs on Sunday will be around 56 along the coast, 55 in the western valleys, 45 to 50 near the foothills, 37 to 45 in the mountains, and 59 to 63 in the deserts.

Rainfall over the past five days from storms has totaled 1.2 inches at San Diego International Airport, 1.34 inches at Brown Field, 2.70 inches in Ramona, 3.16 inches in Carlsbad, 3.46 inches in Valley Center, and .28 inches in Borrego Springs.

Snow totals ranged from 10 inches in Julian to 15 inches on Palomar Mountain and 23 inches on Mount Laguna.

Snowfall in the mountains closed sections of state Routes 78 and 79 on Saturday, and a rising San Diego River shut Mission Center Road in Mission Valley.

The weather service said dry weather will return on Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will be well below average all week.