Beachgoers near the Hotel Del Coronado. Photo by Chris Jennewein

County officials lifted the Coronado shoreline closure Sunday because recent water quality samples met state health standards.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality also announced that the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines would remain closed.

The county conducts sampling to determine when areas are safe for water contact.

The health agency declared that the Children’s Pool in La Jolla, Tidelands Park in Coronado and La Jolla Cove would remain under advisory. Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

– City News Service