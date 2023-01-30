Cindy Williams. Photo credit: Screen shot, CBS News via YouTube

Funeral services were pending Monday for actress Cindy Williams, forever remembered for her role as the upbeat Shirley in the classic ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.“

According to a family statement provided to the Associated Press, Williams died Wednesday in Los Angeles at age 75, following a brief illness.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” according to the statement from Williams’ children, Zak and Emily Hudson.

“Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Born in Van Nuys, Williams – before she rose to fame as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne – began her career with commercial gigs, but made small appearances on various sitcoms before landing roles in films.

They included Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation and George Lucas’ American Graffiti, in which she played the girlfriend of actor Ron Howard’s character.

As a friend and co-worker of Marshall’s at Coppola’s production company, the duo was tabbed by Marshall’s brother, Garry Marshall, to make a guest appearance on “Happy Days,” reuniting Williams with Howard.

Their stint in the guest roles as Shirley Feeney and Laverne DeFazio was so successful that Garry Marshall developed a spinoff titled “Laverne & Shirley,” which ran from 1976 to 1983.

The pair portrayed roommates who worked at a Milwaukee brewery on the bottling line in the show that many remember for the opening sequence in which the Williams and Marshall skip down a street and sing, in a prelude to the show’s theme, “One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated.”

Former co-starMarshall died in 2018, also at the age of 75.

Williams later appeared on Broadway in The Drowsy Chaperone and was in national touring companies of Grease and Deathtrap.

Later in life, she developed and performed in the one-woman nostalgia show Me, Myself & Shirley.

– City News Service