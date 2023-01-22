Strong winds at Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Strong north to northeast Santa Ana winds were forecast in the San Diego County area Sunday night into Monday and again on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Areas of frost were expected in wind-sheltered valleys each night through the middle of the week, forecasters said.

See more As our friends at the National Park Service say, you know it's cold outside when you go outside and it's cold. Here are some of the frostier lows this morning: Thermal 25, Ramona 27, Borrego and Victorville 28, Hemet 30, San Pasqual Valley 30, and San Bernardino 33. #cawx pic.twitter.com/J2w0AliKUJ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 22, 2023

Most local temperatures Sunday were expected to be around 61, with overnight temps in the low 40s. Highs in the mountains were predicted to be in the 50s with lows of 21 to 31, and highs in the deserts were expected to be in the 60s with overnight lows of 36 to 44.

Breezy west to northwest winds with gusts of 20 to 25 knots and steep seas up to 8 to 10 feet may occur over the outer coastal waters Sunday evening. Strong winds may affect navigation in and out of Oceanside Harbor.

Winds should diminish by Monday evening. A small craft advisory was in effect for the coastal waters from 5 p.m. Sunday through noon Monday.

Very high tides near 7 feet could occur through Monday between 8 and 10 a.m. This could produce minor coastal flooding of low-lying beaches. Extreme low tides may also impact boats in harbor and affect navigation. A beach hazard statement was in effect for minor coastal flooding of low-lying beaches.

City News Service contributed to this article.