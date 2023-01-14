Christina Grady, second to left, with her family. Courtesy photo

For San Diego mother Christina Grady, owning a gymnastics company has always been about more than just offering a space for children to do the sport. It’s about the community.

Grady, a lifelong gymnast herself, said she and her husband, Doug, opened San Diego Gymnastics in 2008 to improve the offerings in the region, while giving families a safe and convenient option.

“When my husband and I created SDG, we did it from the angles of a former gymnast, as parents and former clients of other gymnastics facilities,” said Grady, who is the mother of three children. “We were determined to create a place that was better in every category.”

As a gymnast, Grady said she understands the importance of quality coaching. As a parent, she understands the importance of safety and convenience.

“As former clients of other gyms around town we knew all too well how the processes and structure needed to be drastically different from our competition,” Grady said. “Every coach is trained and certified and follows an exact progression of skills in a controlled and supervised format. Since we focus on recreational gymnastics, tumbling and parkour for all ages and skill levels, we do not need or want a gigantic, overwhelming building. We like kids to feel safe and comfortable, especially our youngest athletes.”

This month, Grady will soon unveil the fifth location of San Diego Gymnastics — an 8,000-square-foot facility, with a full slate of gymnastics equipment, training apparatus and a complete parkour set up, allowing greater diversity of class offerings in a variety of settings.

San Diego Gymnastics in Mission Valley. Courtesy photo

Grady said she’s excited to welcome more families into the San Diego Gymnastics community. After all, after 15 years in the industry, she has seen firsthand the positive impact the business has had on thousands of children. From children who pursued their dreams in competitive gymnastics to children who simply gained the confidence to succeed in life — Grady is proud to be a part of it all.

“We have been through many celebrations with families and we have been a support during challenging times,” she said. “We truly are an extension of our families and are committed to helping parents raise great human beings. We will always remain true to our mission but will constantly adapt and improve.”

From walking to age 17, San Diego Gymnastics offers a variety of programs that expose children to fun and fitness in a unique and safe environment promoting healthy competition in a relaxed and supportive setting. San Diego Gymnastics has four additional locations in San Diego County, including spots in Point Loma/Midway, La Mesa, Chula Vista and Carlsbad.

All San Diego Gymnastics coaches are USAG certified, CPR and First Aid certified and background checked. Team members include California Credentialed teachers, collegiate level gymnasts, parkour coaches trained by a certified World Freerunning Parkour Federation instructor, physical and occupational therapists, kinesiology and child psychology majors.

For more information about San Diego Gymnastics, go to sdgymnastics.com.

