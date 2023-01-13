The entrance to Stonesteps Beach. Image from Google Earth

Encinitas has temporarily closed the stairs to Stonesteps Beach because of concern over structural danger.

The coastal city’s structural engineer said the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs is structurally unsafe and requires replacement.

The beach access staircase in the Leucadia neighborhood will be closed until an engineering assessment is complete and repairs can be made.

The long concrete stairway off Neptune Avenue is popular with fitness buffs, while the secluded beach attracts surfers.

The city encouraged residents to use Beacons or Moonlight Beach until the staircase is reopened.