A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of Caltrans

Plan ahead if you’re in the area as Caltrans crews will close the southbound Interstate 805 (I-805) connector ramp to southbound State Route 163 (SR-163) Thursday and Tuesday,

Jan. 17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance work.



Motorists will continue south on I-805 to the westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) ramp, continue

on westbound I-8 to the SR-163 connector ramps.



The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents,

or other maintenance considerations. Travelers are reminded to watch for highway

workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.



