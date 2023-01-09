Despite the rain from Tropical Storm Kay, people walk along Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Most of San Diego County will remain dry Monday, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding.

The National Weather Service estimates the majority of the county will get less than an inch of precipitation Monday, with the exception of Palomar Mountain, which could get up to 2.5 inches.

Some gusty weather is expected in East County, with peak gusts as high as 65 mph in places such as Borrego Springs, Mt. Laguna and Jacumba Hot Springs, with slower gusts of 25 mph throughout San Diego, Chula Vista, El Cajon and Escondido.

While the Northern and Central California coasts will take the brunt of a winter storm, it is likely some precipitation will hit San Diego County late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, according to the NWS

“An intense storm system is producing widespread torrential rain across the central CA coast today; rain will expand farther south tonight- Tue.,” the NWS’ San Diego office Tweeted on Monday.

A series of powerful storms is expected to pass through Northern California this week. An atmospheric river event pounded Northern California last week, causing flooding, power outages and heavy snowfall in the mountain areas.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Sunday and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency resources, the White House said in a statement.

“We expect to see the worst of it still in front of us,” Gov. Gavin Newsom told the Los Angeles Times Sunday. “We’re anticipating very intense weather coming in [Monday] and Tuesday morning.”

In the San Diego area, temperatures will stay cool throughout the week, with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 50s.

Partly sunny skies will return Wednesday and Thursday, but more rain is possible next weekend, possibly as early as Friday night, according to the NWS.

— City News Service