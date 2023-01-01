SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to grow to $265 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold in both Florida and Pennsylvania, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced. They are both worth $2 million because the players utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 18, 37, 44, 50, 64 and the Powerball number was 11. The jackpot was $246 million.

The drawing was the 18th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this article.