California lottery ticket. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $20 million.

Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a liquor store near Normal Heights, Adams Wine & Spirits, 2740 Adams Ave.

They are each worth $11,563, the California Lottery announced. The others were sold in Fullerton and Alhambra.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 11, 23, 28, 30, 43 and the Mega number was 8. The jackpot was $19 million. The drawing was the 13th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.4 million according to the California Lottery.

– City News Service