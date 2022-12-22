A fisherman ventures out close to the shoreline during king tides in 2019. Photo by Chris Stone

The National Weather Service office in San Diego forecasts king tides of near 7 feet on Friday and Saturday mornings that could cause coastal flooding.

The tides will peak between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. each morning and coincide with surf as high as 5 feet, with flooding possible in Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Cardiff and Oceanside.

“The king tides could result in minor flooding of low lying beach parking lots and beach boardwalks,” the weather service said.

King tides occur when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, Moon, and Sun combine to produce the greatest tidal effects of the year.

In December 2018, king tides flooded Seacoast Boulevard in Imperial Beach, trapping several vehicles.

Even without flooding, the annual tides can create a spectacle along the coast, with large waves crashing against the shoreline.