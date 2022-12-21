Feeding San Diego and North Terrace Elementary School free food distribution on Camp Pendleton in honor of Memorial Day, May 26 2022. Photo courtesy Feeding San Diego

With hundreds of thousands of San Diegans facing hunger, Feeding San Diego needs both food and monetary donations to continue to provide access to nutritious food throughout San Diego County. A new partnership with Instacart is helping with food donations by providing easy access to groceries for food donations through the app.

Community Carts is a new feature that reimagines traditional food drives and makes it easy for people to donate groceries that Feeding San Diego needs most with the Instacart App.

Feeding San Diego is the only member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, in the San Diego region. Through that relationship, the organization is part of this exciting new launch in partnership with Feeding America and Instacart. Through the end of the year, people can donate groceries to Feeding San Diego through the app with delivery and service fees waived on every donation order.

Feeding San Diego’s Community Cart is customized to include the most needed food items and reflects operational requirements. Some of the most in demand items Feeding San Diego needs include peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, canned proteins, ready-to-eat meals, and cereal. Once a customer has placed their order for Feeding San Diego, they’ll have the opportunity to share their donation via messaging or social media apps directly from Instacart — encouraging family and friends to join in and #GiveFromTheCart.

“To date, we have received close to 1,000 pounds of much-needed food donations through this new program,” said Sam Duke, Senior Manager of Volunteer Engagement at Feeding San Diego. “It’s incredible to see Instacart leveraging its technology and scale to empower the community for good. Keep the donations coming!”

To start giving, customers can visit the Feeding San Diego community cart here to support and shop as many items as they’d like from the organization’s personalized wish list. Instacart shoppers will then deliver the items directly to Feeding San Diego according to local donation guidelines.

The program ends Saturday, Dec. 31 so donations are encouraged now through the end of the year.