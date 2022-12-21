Holiday decorations at Terminal 2. Photo courtesy of San Diego International Airport

With construction of a new Terminal 1 well underway at San Diego International Airport, officials recommend this week that holiday travelers arrive two hours before flights and either reserve a parking space or get a ride.

“Due to construction, passengers should expect increased traffic and changes to airport roadways,” the airport said in an update.

The airport provided six key tips for holiday travel:

Plan to arrive two hours before departure for both domestic and international flights

The Terminal 1 parking lot is closed by construction, so parking is limited to the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or curbside valet at both terminals. You can reserve spaces online.

If possible don’t drive, but use an alternate method to get to the airport

Peak travel times are 4 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Peak security screening times are 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Some airlines have moved, so passengers should confirm the terminal in advance

With limited parking, officials recommend passengers consider taxis, shuttles, rideshare services, a ride with friends or family, and public transit. The free San Diego Flyer shuttle connects the Old Town Transit Center with the airport.

San Diego International is one of the busiest single-runway commercial service airports in the world and the third-busiest airport in California