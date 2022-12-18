Ocean Beach from a lift by the OB Christmas tree. Photo by Justin Dukes

Sunny skies and cool conditions over San Diego County were predicted to continue Sunday through Monday, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures Sunday were expected to be nearly identical to Saturday west of the mountains. The mountains and deserts could warm up a bit compared to Saturday. Temperatures Sunday were mostly expected to be in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

The mountains were expected to be in the upper 40s, dropping into the mid-30s overnight, and highs in the deserts were forecast to be in the mid-60s with lows in the lower 40s.

The conditions prompted officials to activate San Diego’s Inclement Weather Shelter Program. The following shelters will be open Sunday evening:

Father Joe’s Villages, 1501 Imperial Ave. – at the Joan Kroc Center, aid for 45 adults, with an additional 10 beds for families with minor children or single women; check-in starting at 4 p.m. and throughout the night until full. Checkout is at 5 a.m.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., can take 28 adults with check-in at 8 p.m. and checkout at 6:30 a.m.

San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St., can take 10 adults with check-in starting at 5:30 p.m. and throughout the night until full, and checkout at 7 a.m.

Weak transitory ridging could begin to build in later Sunday and continue through Monday, before a weak shortwave from the northwest moves in late Monday night into Tuesday, forecasters said. This was predicted to bring more high clouds into the region Tuesday into Wednesday. No precipitation or strong winds were expected with this system.

An upper level ridge could begin to build on Wednesday, bringing higher temperatures to the region through the holiday weekend.

The highest temperatures may occur over the holiday weekend, with widespread 70s expected west of the mountains. Some inland valley and lower desert locations could approach 80 degrees for highs next weekend.

No hazardous marine conditions were expected through Thursday.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Updated 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022