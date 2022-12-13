A beautiful view of bright bougainvillea with a snowy Cuyamaca Peak in the distance. Photo via @NWSSanDiego Twitter

Cool conditions will prevail Tuesday with below-average highs and areas of near to below-freezing temperatures in the valleys and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

Clear skies will lead to radiational cooling and low temperatures in the low to mid-30s, locally into the upper 20s, the NWS said.

Areas of frost are expected in the valleys and parts of the low desert. Forecasters recommend precautions to protect pets and sensitive plants.

See more Expect another chilly night with lows down into the upper 20s in some of the more sheltered valley spots tonight! A Frost Advisory is now in effect for all of the inland valley areas. #CAwx 🥶 pic.twitter.com/1tR8Ednp2x — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 13, 2022

Dry and cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. Thursday will again be a cold morning with areas of frost persisting.

High temperatures will gradually warm through Friday. Even with the gradual warming trend, highs will remain below average for this time of year.

For the end of the weekend into early next week, a weak low pressure system could move across Southern California.

This system will most likely result in slightly cooler conditions for the end of the weekend into early next week. A less likely scenario is light precipitation over the area, forecasters said.