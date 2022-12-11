A glimpse of a stormy sunset over San Diego Sunday. More rain is expected into the night and through Monday. Photo credit: Staff photo

Locals were advised to stay out of all beaches and bays because of the danger of rain- driven water runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise sharply, officials said.

Sunday’s winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to the county on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region.

The warning about area waterways was just part of the fallout from the storm, which also prompted the San Diego County Office of Education to announce school closures for Monday.

Icy conditions and snow will force the closures at campuses in the:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

The beach warning, according to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, came about because rainwater from storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets may cause illness.

“Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain for 72 hours following a rain event,” the department said.

Two county roads were closed Sunday because of flooding, according to the county Department of Public Works:

Country Club Drive, just south of Harmony Grove Road in Escondido, was barricaded at 1:04 p.m. and will remain closed until the storm is over, the DPW said.

In Spring Valley, Quarry Road was closed at 1:27 p.m. from Elkelton Boulevard to state Route 125.

In addition, the Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans without a home was activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego.

The following four shelters will be open through Monday morning.

Father Joe’s Villages, two shelters, both at 1501 Imperial Ave. – at the Joan Kroc Center, aid for 45 adults, with an additional 10 beds for families with minor children or single women; at the Paul Mirabile Center, aid for 40 adults, with check-in starting at 4 p.m. and throughout the night until full. Checkout is at 5 a.m.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., can take 28 adults with check-in from 8 to 10 p.m. or until full. Checkout at 6:30 a.m.

San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St., can take 10 adults with check-in starting at 5:30 p.m. and throughout the night until full, and checkout at 7 a.m.

– Staff and wire reports

Updated 5:35 p.m. Dec. 11, 2022