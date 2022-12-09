Storms approaching Northern California mid-afternoon Friday. Photo credit: @NWSSacramento via Twitter

Forecasters said a winter storm watch would be in effect for San Diego County mountains,

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley beginning Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow will be possible with total snow accumulations from 3 to 6 inches. Winds also could gust as high as 55 mph.

Snow levels will be as high as 7000 feet during the day Sunday, dropping that night to as low as 4000 feet. Light snowfall will be possible on Interstate 8 in the mountains east of San Diego by late Sunday.

The storm watch will continue through Monday evening.

In the rest of the county, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected Sunday and Monday with temperatures dipping below 60 degrees during the day and to the mid-to-high 40s overnight.

See more Okay, fine, I'll keep going 😌 After the system passes, it's going to get quite cold. Morning low temperatures will be well below average, so make sure to bundle up. Wow, Big Bear, let us know how that goes…



Thanks for reading and please stay weather aware this winter season! pic.twitter.com/Mpy20VwdhD — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 9, 2022

– Staff and wire reports