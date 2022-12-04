A weak weather system from the north was predicted to bring patchy, light rain showers to San Diego County Sunday evening through Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Satellite imagery Sunday morning showed a mix of high and low clouds. The low clouds were over the coastal waters and onshore in Point Loma. Sunday looks mild and dry with a small chance of showers, the NWS said.
A broad trough was expected to remain in place along the West Coast much of this week, steering weak disturbances and pockets of moisture to the county.
Temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be in the mid 60s, upper 60s in the western valleys, mid 60s near the foothills, upper 50s in the mountains and lower 70s in the deserts, according to the weather agency.
There was a slight chance of showers over the coastal waters Sunday night into Monday, and again on Tuesday into Wednesday. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions were expected through Thursday.
City News Service contributed to this article.