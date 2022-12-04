People walk La Jolla Shores in the rain. Photo by Chris Stone

A weak weather system from the north was predicted to bring patchy, light rain showers to San Diego County Sunday evening through Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Satellite imagery Sunday morning showed a mix of high and low clouds. The low clouds were over the coastal waters and onshore in Point Loma. Sunday looks mild and dry with a small chance of showers, the NWS said.

See more 👀🌧️ A weak storm system will drop into SoCal this evening. Showers will be rather sparse, with chances generally at/below 20%.



🌬️🍃 Onshore winds will also increase later this evening, impacting travel in the mtns/deserts.



Stay tuned for an update on Tuesday's system!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/PmmLHSThYb — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 4, 2022

A broad trough was expected to remain in place along the West Coast much of this week, steering weak disturbances and pockets of moisture to the county.

Temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be in the mid 60s, upper 60s in the western valleys, mid 60s near the foothills, upper 50s in the mountains and lower 70s in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

There was a slight chance of showers over the coastal waters Sunday night into Monday, and again on Tuesday into Wednesday. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions were expected through Thursday.

City News Service contributed to this article.