Palm trees and clouds on a cold morning this week in San Diego. Courtesy National Weather Service

Cooler weather and increased onshore flow were expected over San Diego County Saturday with some patchy low clouds and fog developing over the coastal waters Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Skies over Southern California were clear Saturday morning and forecasters said there will be some pockets of elevated fire weather in the mountains as the winds kick up Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be around 70 degrees, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. The western valleys and foothills were expected to be in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. The mountains were expected to reach the upper 50s, dropping into the lower 40s overnight, and highs in the deserts were predicted to in the lower 70s with lows in the 40s.

Another trough of low pressure could increase onshore flow and bring cooler temperatures to the coast and valley areas late Sunday through Tuesday. A slight chance of precipitation remain in the forecast for Monday.

“Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are looking to be quite cool, with 60s expected for the coast, valleys and deserts, and 40s in the mountains,” the NWS said.

Gusty winds up to 25 knots and choppy seas were expected Monday evening into Tuesday. Conditions hazardous for small craft were possible.

A more significant storm could hit Southern California by the end of next week or next weekend, forecasters said.

–City News Service