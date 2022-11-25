A man sculling on San Diego Bay with North Island Naval Air Station in the background. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Santa Ana winds have mostly diminished, with only a few gusts around 30-35 mph through the Cajon Pass and in the mountains near the I-8 corridor, as the county braces for a change in weather.

The first of two low-pressure systems will move through on Saturday, bringing increased humidity and a few degrees of cooling west of the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

See more Happy Weekend! Conditions will be nice this weekend before big changes next week. A slight chance of precip develops Mon night – Tue, but the *potentially* more significant storm system will develop towards the end of next week. Enjoy the weekend, and stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/acnuK11SXI — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 25, 2022

High temperatures in San Diego County on Saturday are predicted to reach the mid 60s near the coast, around 70 in the western valleys, mid 60s near the foothills, upper 50s near the mountains and lower 70s in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Onshore flow will continue to push into the mountains and deserts on Sunday. Night and morning marine layer clouds could return to the coastal waters and coastal areas as soon as Saturday night, with patchy fog possible. No precipitation is expected with the system, as it remains too far to our north.

The second shortwave moving into the western states late Monday into Tuesday looks to be a little stronger than the system on Saturday. However, guidance continues to keep this storm on an inland track, which will limit its impact on SoCal with a slight chance of showers in the forecast.

West winds will be decently gusty on the desert mountain slopes, with peak wind gusts near 50 mph possible. Night and morning marine layer clouds will become more widespread Sunday night and Monday, pushing into the coastal mountain slopes.

A brief shot of weak offshore flow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday as this system pushes east, which will warm temperatures a couple of degrees on Wednesday, according to meteorologists.

A more significant storm system looks possible toward the end of next week and into next weekend, forecasters said.