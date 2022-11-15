Courtesy of Camp Christmas

Camp Christmas returns Friday for 20 nights filled with holiday cheer, live entertainment and plenty of family-friendly fun in Pine Valley.

The event, which runs through Dec. 23, features a state-of-the-art computerized light show, a separate dancing water show all set to favorite holiday music, bounce houses, train rides, rock climbing, laser tag and hayrides, among other attractions.

In its second year, Camp Christmas is organized by Randy Rebold, an Emmy Award-winning producer and director.

“There are several areas in San Diego County where families can go and park and walk in neighborhoods to see Christmas lights on houses or perhaps drive-by opportunities, which provide visual, beautiful holiday scenes,” Rebold said. “As wonderful as these are, they do not provide the wide options as Camp Christmas for an entire evening of holiday sights and sounds, fun activities, and delicious food options. There really is nothing else like it in all of San Diego County.”

Aside from the entertainment, guests can also expect plenty of good eats. This year, Camp Christmas will have the Alpine Peak Buffet featuring an all-you-can-eat soup and salad bar, Summit Grill, which will serve hamburgers, chicken strips, and ice cream, and Rick’s BBQ, which will serve delicious BBQ pork or chicken sandwiches. Other foods include s’mores, donuts and coffee.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.PineValleyCampChristmas.com.