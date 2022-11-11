A Caltrans crew repairing a highway. Courtesy Caltrans

Caltrans crews will close the northbound Interstate 15 (I-15) connector to State Route 78 (SR-78) Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday for pavement operations.

· The northbound I-15 connector to westbound SR-78 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· The northbound I-15 connector to eastbound SR-78 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

· Crews will also close the westbound SR-78 connector to northbound I-15 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound motorists are advised to continue on I-15, exit El Norte Parkway, turn left to the southbound I-15 onramp, connect to SR-78.

Westbound motorists are advised to continue on SR-78, exit Nordahl Road, turn left to the eastbound SR-78 onramp, connect to northbound I-15.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations.

