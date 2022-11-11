San Diego County tests water quality in local bays coastal waters. Photo credit: sandiegocounty.gov

The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued new information Friday on the closure for Encina Creek at Carlsbad State Beach.

The order now extends 300 feet north and south of the creek, due to the presence of sewage.

In a news release, the DEHQ also issued a general rain advisory following this week’s storms. According to the county, urban runoff can “significantly” increase bacteria levels in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets and may cause illness.

The county DEHQ advised residents to avoid swimming, surfing and diving both during storms and for three days afterwards.

The county on Friday also announced that shoreline from the international border to the north end of Coronado Municipal Beach will remain closed “until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.”

Because of bacteria levels that exceed state health standards, an advisory remains in effect for Campland in Mission Bay, Children’s Pool in La Jolla, La Jolla Cove and Tidelands Park in Coronado, according to the county.

Beach advisory updates and closure information are available online or by calling a 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

– City News Service