The magical COASTER Holiday Express is coming back to town! North County Transit District is hosting this popular annual event that has become a holiday tradition for many families.

The Holiday Express offers an enchanted 60-minute round-trip train ride from Oceanside to Solana Beach where children of all ages are invited to visit Santa Claus and his merry friends.



Tickets for this event are now on sale here.

Twelve Holiday Express trains will run on two consecutive Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11 with departures at 10:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. each day.



The COASTER Holiday Express departs rain or shine from the Oceanside Transit Center and takes passengers on a journey down the beautiful coastline with guests riding on the festively decorated COASTER train and visiting with Santa. During the ride, children and adults will also be treated to entertaining carolers and storytelling, write their letters to Santa Claus, and spend time with snow princesses. Children will receive a small gift.



Tickets are $20 per person (regardless of age).



Holiday Express Dates/Times:

Saturday, Dec. 3: 10:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4: 10:15 am, 12:30 pm, and 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10: 10:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11: 10:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.



New this year, NCTD will be collecting canned food during the Holiday Express to help the nearly 1.1 million people, including 284,500 children in San Diego County who face nutrition insecurity. The food collected will be donated to the North County Food Bank to distribute directly to people in need in our local communities. We invite event attendees to bring the following items:

canned meats

canned vegetables

canned fruits

peanut butter

pasta, rice

cereal, oatmeal



North County Food Bank red collection barrels will be on the train platform for donated items.



For more information, guests can visit GoNCTD.com/holidayexpress.