Silver Strand State Beach. Photo credit: parks.ca.gov

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has lifted the water contact closure and advisory for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines.

Recent water quality testing confirms that cross-boundary sewage flows are no longer impacting these beaches, which remain open. Recent closures also have extended into Coronado, at beaches near the Hotel del Coronado.

The shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive, though, remains closed until sampling confirms these are are safe for contact.

For more information on the Tijuana River, call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600.