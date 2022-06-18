A Caltrans crew repairing a highway. Courtesy Caltrans

Caltrans crews will close state Route 52 between Interstate 805 and Interstate 5 overnight for five days beginning late Sunday.

The daily closures start at 10 p.m. and continue through 4:30 a.m. The work will be complete at 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

The closures, Caltrans said, are necessary for San Diego Gas & Electric crews to work on overhead power lines that cross the freeway.

Signs will be posted ahead of the closures to alert motorists. Caltrans recommends these detours:

Westbound SR-52 to northbound I-5 – take northbound I-805, exit at La Jolla Village Drive off-ramp. Turn left onto La Jolla Village, then continue to the northbound I-5 on-ramp.

Westbound SR-52 to southbound I-5 – take southbound I-805, exit at Balboa Avenue off-ramp. Turn right onto Balboa, then continue to the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

Northbound I-5 to eastbound SR-52 – exit at Balboa off-ramp, turn right onto Balboa. Continue to northbound I-805 on-ramp, then take eastbound SR-52.

Southbound I-5 to eastbound SR-52: exit at La Jolla Village off-ramp, turn left onto La Jolla Village, continue to southbound I-805 on-ramp, then take eastbound SR-52.

Entrances to eastbound SR-52 from Regents Road and Genesee Avenue will remain open.

Traffic delays may occur, and travelers are advised to plan ahead, allow additional time to reach their destinations, and watch online for real-time traffic updates. In addition, motorists are asked to Be Work Zone Alert and watch for workers while driving in the area.