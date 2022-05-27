Lifeguards survey the beach at La Jolla Shores. Photo by Chris Stone

On Friday Mayor Todd Gloria joined San Diego Fire-Rescue Department leadership and representatives from Toyota to share holiday beach safety information and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the partnership between Toyota and the City of San Diego.

SDFD lifeguards introduced the city’s newest firefighting vessel.

“We want San Diegans and our visitors to have fun, safe and positive experiences at our beaches – and the City is prepared to help facilitate that,” Mayor Gloria said. “We encourage everyone who plans to spend time at the beach during this busy holiday weekend to know how to keep their family safe as well as the rules they must follow on the beach and in the water.”

To ensure safety over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, SDFD lifeguards and San Diego Police recommend that beach visitors follow these guidelines:

Rent boats and vessels only from licensed businesses to ensure you receive a properly maintained and insured vessel.

Bottles and alcohol are not allowed on the beach or park areas.

Always check in with a lifeguard before going into the water. Lifeguards can tell you safe swim locations and areas to avoid.

Persons 45 years old or younger need a California Boater Card to operate a vessel.

Kids under 13 must wear a personal flotation device (life jacket) while on any vessel.

Ensure that there are enough personal flotation devices for all those onboard any vessel.

The newest tool for fighting marine fires introduced was the Triton is now in service and is a 38-foot Munson firefighting vessel with nuclear/radiologic detection capabilities.

The vessel was designed in collaboration with Munson and a team of SDFD lifeguards. It’s powered by quad 250-horsepower, outboard engines and is equipped with an engine that pumps 2,500 gallons of water per minute directly from the ocean. Triton also carries 50 gallons of foam that can be used to extinguish fires and is the first vessel in the San Diego area that can deliver foam for marine firefighting. The vessel also carries medical equipment, as well as turnouts and self-contained breathing apparatus. The total cost of the Triton was $1.3 million and a large portion of that cost, $750,000 was paid for by a Port Security grant.

Additionally, this marks the 10th year of the partnership of Toyota’s trucks serving the city of San Diego by providing 35 lifeguard vehicles, a value of more than $3.5 million. These trucks are key tools for lifeguards in thousands of beach and cliff rescues each year. Toyota promotes safety tips through “Water Safety Days” events at local beaches each summer.