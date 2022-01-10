The Front Street underpass at the federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Courtesy GSA

After months of repairs following a truck accident, the Front Street underpass in downtown San Diego is set to reopen Saturday.

The General Services Administration announced that all vehicle lanes, pedestrian walkways and the crosswalk on Front Street between Broadway and West F Street at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Office Building will reopen at 7 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The underpass was reinforced with new steel beams, column support structures and precast concrete paneling, and pedestrian walkways were improved.

The roadway initially reopened in June 2021, but was soon after closed for repairs following damages caused when a truck hauling a crane hit the building in August.

Drivers heading to the San Diego Convention Center were detoured along Harbor Boulevard during the work.

“GSA thanks the traveling public, nearby residents and building occupants for their patience during the closures for the structural enhancement project and while repairs were made following the accident,” the agency said.