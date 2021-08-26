The Front Street underpass at the federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Courtesy GSA

Traffic lanes and sidewalks will be closed in front of Edward J. Schwartz United States Courthouse in downtown San Diego until further notice due to a traffic accident that damaged the Front Street underpass.

The crash, which involved a commercial truck hauling a crane, will shut down Front Street between Broadway and West F Street while the General Services Administration assesses the damage and makes repairs.

Detour signs will direct motorists and pedestrians around the affected area, the agency advised.

City News Service contributed to this article.