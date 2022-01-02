A girl splashes in the ocean just before sunset. Photo by Chris Stone

Drier air and mostly clear skies were predicted for San Diego County Sunday and Monday night, with frost and pockets of freezing temperatures in the valleys and deserts, the National Weather Service said.

A freeze warning from the NWS was issued for midnight Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday for the deserts and a frost advisory was issued for the same time period for the valleys.

It will remain rather windy below passes and canyons Sunday, with winds weakening Sunday night, forecasters said.

Cold temperatures are expected once again tonight and Monday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect late tonight through mid morning Monday for the Inland Empire and lower deserts, along with a Frost Advisory for the San Diego County valleys. #cawx pic.twitter.com/nBj61160SK — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 2, 2022

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are predicted to reach 63 degrees, 64 in the western valleys, 61 near the foothills, 54 in the mountains and 61 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

At low-lying beaches Monday morning, high tides of around 7 feet were predicted, resulting in brief periods of minor tidal overflow.

A significant return of the marine layer was expected beginning Monday afternoon and lasting into Tuesday morning. Low clouds should reach the coast beginning late Monday and spread inland into the western valleys Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A weak ridge was forecast to drift over the state midweek, pushing temperatures back to average or above, the NWS said. A warming trend was forecast to begin Tuesday with Thursday likely the warmest day.

Some light marine layer precipitation, mainly west of the mountains, was predicted for Friday night and Saturday, but only minor accumulations.

City News Service contributed to this article.