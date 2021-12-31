A rainbow develops as sun shines on Scripps Pier in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego’s extended forecast calls for clearing and dry conditions with colder-than-average temperatures starting Saturday and lasting into next week following nine straight days of measurable rain, the National Weather Service said Friday.

“On Saturday, we’re going to get some weak Santa Ana winds,” said meteorologist Stefanie Sullivan. “Due to cold air behind the recent storms, temperatures are going to remain below normal until the end of next week. Windy conditions will continue along the coastal waters, in the mountains and deserts today, but will begin to die down early tomorrow morning.”

Sullivan said it is expected to be sunny in the coastal areas and inland valleys on Saturday with daytime temperatures in the 50s to low 60s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees below average. Temperatures in the mountains and deserts are expected to be in the mid-30s to low 40s during the day in the mountains, which is about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Forecast as we close out 2021: isolated sky confetti (showers) in San Diego County, winds blowing across the mountains and deserts, and chilly. Dress warm and go slowly and quietly into 2022…. #cawx pic.twitter.com/btiQTLGRj1 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 31, 2021

San Diego County has received more rainfall than normal for the rainy season, which began Oct. 1.

“The average rainfall measured at Lindbergh Field this time of year is 2.63 inches, and we’ve received 3.19 inches so far,” NWS forecaster Elizabeth Schenk said.

Snow accumulations in the mountains were estimated at 6 to 12 inches.

City News Service contributed to this article.