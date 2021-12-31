A rain-slicked highway in the mountains. Courtesy National Weather Service

San Diego County has received more rainfall than normal for the rainy season, which began Oct. 1, and there could be some measurable precipitation Friday before the latest storm moves on, according to the National Weather Service.

Since Wednesday morning, rainfall totals have been .01 to .25 of an inch for coastal areas and valleys, while the community of Rainbow and Camp Pendleton have received .46 of an inch, Sullivan said. “We could still get some more light showers through Friday,” said Stefanie Sullivan, a weather service forecaster.

“The average rainfall measured at Lindbergh Field this time of year is 2.63 inches, and we’ve received 3.19 inches so far,” forecaster Elizabeth Schenk said.

The mountain regions have received .01 to over 1 inch of rain, but “for the most part, it*s been a quarter-inch or less,” she added.

Snow accumulations were estimated at 6 to 12 inches while some areas above 8,000 feet potentially received up to 56 inches.

But there is some good news in the Friday forecast.

The National Weather Service has rescinded a winter storm warning previously in effect until 4 a.m. Friday for the San Diego County mountains, Sullivan said, but wind speeds will pick up Friday.

“We’re going to start to dry out Friday, and it looks like it will be dry through the weekend and into early next week,” meteorologist Casey Oswant said.