Sandbags were used and water was swept from Mallory’s Furniture Gallery during the storm. Photo by Chris Stone A traffic signal toppled at the intersection of Newport Avenue and Cable Street in Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone Palm fronds litter Ocean Beach amid a wind and rain storm. Photo by Chris Stone

A blustery late-autumn storm drenched the San Diego area with wind-whipped downpours Tuesday, delivering the first significant local rainfall in months amid flooded roadways, toppled trees and widespread power outages.

Not even the Ocean Beach Christmas tree was spared — as it turned to tilt a new direction.

The cloudbursts began soaking the region several hours before daybreak, starting in its northern reaches and moving rapidly south, according to the National Weather Service.

By late afternoon, when the heaviest rains generated by the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north were tapering off, communities across the county had gotten anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch to more than 4 1/3 inches of moisture, the federal agency reported.

The OB Christmas tree leaned left (as seen from Newport Avenue) when planted Nov. 30. After Tuesday’s storm, it tilted right. Photos by Chris Stone

As the gusty winds howled through the San Diego County, power outages left thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers without electrical service, the utility company reported.

A predawn blackout struck San Diego coastal communities, including the Midway district; Ocean Beach, Point Loma and Sunset Cliffs, leaving 3,700 customers in the dark.

In the late morning, a spate of outages left about 10,800 homes and businesses without electrical service across northern San Diego County, according to SDG&E. Affected communities included Bear Valley, Carlsbad, Daley Ranch, the Dixon Lake area, Escondido, Harmony Grove, La Costa, the Lake Hodges area, the Lake Wohlford area, Rancho Santa Fe, San Marcos and Skyline Ranch.

Corey Bruins, president of the Ocean Beach Town Council, says his team is monitoring their annual holiday tree near the pier and will assess next steps in securing the conifer as soon as weather allows.

Tree donor Catrina Russell visited her 40-foot star pine Tuesday night and said: “It just got turned. The side that was facing Newport is now facing Abbott. … Previously it was leaning toward Newport Avenue so not as noticeable. The star and peace sign are now facing Abbott (Street).”

She added: “Poor tree has really had a hard run this year between the vandals and the weather.”

The Town Council’s Bruins said: “It did appear that someone may have climbed the tree. There were a few branches broken on the way up. Thankfully, our wonderful team of volunteers who care for the tree took care of bringing it back into tip-top shape right away!”

As of 4 p.m., according to the weather service, the bands of dark clouds had dropped 4.36 inches of rain at Palomar Observatory; 2.55 on Boucher Hill; 2.33 at Henshaw Dam; 2.32 on Birch Hill; 2.26 at Rainbow Camp, near the Riverside County line; 2 inches in Skyline Ranch; 1.99 on Mount Woodson; 1.86 in Valley Center; 1.85 in Pine Hills; 1.8 in Deer Springs; 1.75 in Julian; 1.72 on Big Black Mountain and in Mesa Grande; 1.67 at Lake Cuyamaca; 1.66 in Escondido; 1.62 at Lake Wohlford; 1.45 in Fallbrook, Mission Valley and Oceanside; 1.39 in Descanso; 1.29 in Miramar; 1.27 in Carlsbad; 1.25 in La Jolla; 1.15 in Kearny Mesa and National City; 1.1 in Point Loma; 1.07 in University Heights; 1.06 in San Ysidro; and 1.05 in Encinitas and San Marcos.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the SFG&E outage map showed eight areas where customers lacked electricity.

Other precipitation totals included 0.99 of an inch in Alpine and Lemon Grove; 0.97 at San Diego International Airport; 0.93 at SeaWorld; 0.92 in Elfin Forest; 0.91 at Brown Field airport; 0.89 in the Granite Hills area, just east of El Cajon; 0.75 in San Onofre; 0.57 in Del Mar; 0.61 in Ranchita; 0.51 in Campo; 0.45 in Warner Springs; 0.3 in Tierra Del Sol; 0.24 in San Felipe; 0.12 in Oak Grove; 0.08 in Agua Caliente; 0.07 in Canebrake; and 0.03 in Borrego Springs.

The storm brought the first measurable rain to the county since October, when the region experienced some mild showers, weather service meteorologist Phil Gonsalves said.

The drenched roadways across the region led to a spate of traffic headaches for commuters, according to the California Highway Patrol, including a flooded stretch of freeway on state Route 94 near College Grove Drive in the Oak Park district of San Diego, shortly before 1 p.m.; large tumbleweeds in traffic lanes on state Route 905 near Interstate 805 in Otay Mesa during the noon hour; a downed tree across De Luz Road at Green Valley Road in Fallbrook, shortly before 12:30 p.m.; and an errant traffic sign on the roadway on northbound Interstate 5, north of Carlsbad Village Drive in Carlsbad in the early afternoon.

Emergency crews had to free several people from damaged vehicles following collisions on rain-drenched area freeways over the day, and rescued two people who were swept into a surging flood-control channel off Mission Center Road in Mission Valley shortly after 1 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Public works personnel had to remove fallen trees, boulders — some described as the size of cars — and wind-blown debris from roadways across the county over the day.

The precipitation was expected to become increasingly light and scattered through the evening before dwindling out completely by midnight, the weather service advised.

Light rain will be a possibility in San Diego County late Thursday into Friday, with dry and slightly warmer conditions expected to prevail through the weekend, forecasters advised.

Updated at 8:42 p.m. Dec. 14, 2021

City News Service contributed to this report.