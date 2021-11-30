Recording the scene with her phone, Catrina Russell looked forlorn. Part of her family history was dying.

But as Randy Bates of NatureScape used a chainsaw to separate a dramatically leaning tree from its Ocean Beach stump Tuesday, Russell knew it was for the good.

“It’s kind of ironic because I’m helping in the fight to save our palm trees. And here I am, cutting down this tree,” said Russell, wearing jeans and sandals. “But I think it’s clear this tree is a danger. It’s pulling up the sidewalk. It’s growing over our neighbor’s house.

“It has to come out anyway.”

Out but not yet down.

After runner-up status for four or five years, the Long Branch Avenue conifer was finally chosen as the OB Christmas tree, taking its place at the sandy nexus of Abbott Street and Newport Avenue. The OB Town Council pays for the project the week before the annual holiday parade.

Real-estate agent Russell and her husband, Jason Dukes, a general contractor, had lived in the single-story home from 1999 to 2007 after a friend of hers since seventh grade had rented there and planted a sapling in front.

OB Christmas tree is lowered onto flatbed truck. Photo by Chris Stone Randy Bates directs crane operator as he approaches tree. Photo by Chris Stone Randy Bates reaches for line that will hoist tree after being cut. Photo by Chris Stone Randy Bates sprays sawdust from 40-foot conifer, Photo by Chris Stone OB Christmas tree is lowered onto flatbed truck. Photo by Chris Stone Tree-cutters discuss takedown project on Long Branch Avenue. Photo by Chris Stone OB Christmas tree is lowered onto flatbed truck. Photo by Chris Stone San Diego police, with seven officers on site, blocked morning traffic on Long Branch Avenue. Photo by Chris Stone Crane operator makes sure his tree-holding truck is stable. Photo by Chris Stone Police escort OB Christmas tree on Abbott Street. Photo by Chris Stone Volunteers and alumni of OB Town Council place tree in beach manhole. Photo by Ken Stone A crane steadied tree until properly seated. Photo by Ken Stone Catrina Russell records her donated tree. Photo by Ken Stone OB Pier is backdrop for annual Christmas tree. Photo by Chris Stone OB Pier adorns ornament for Christmas tree. Photo by Chris Stone Shims and stakes were hammered into base of tilting tree. Photo by Chris Stone OB yule tree awaits large ornaments and handmade ones, too. Photo by Chris Stone Traditionally tilted OB Christmas tree is lowered into final beach home. Photo by Chris Stone Southwest Airlines flight passes over 2021 OB Christmas tree. Photo by Chris Stone Handmade ornaments are ready for placement. Photo by Chris Stone Catrina Russell, who donated this year’s OB Christmas tree, helps place the peace symbol on the conifer. Photo by Chris Stone Ken Moss, an OB Town Council alumnus, signals happiness with star position. Photo by Chris Stone

“She’s the reason I moved to Ocean Beach,” Russell said of the friend. “She and her roommate planted” the tree, only a couple of feet tall.

Years later, she and Dukes bought the house.

“Got married. Had kids,” she said. Two teen boys.

In an annual tradition, she’d decorate the tree, and surround it with lights “without a ladder.”

But after seeing it grow at a scary tilt, well over a fence that wasn’t removed until Monday, “we knew it needed to go,” Russell said.

A saving grace: “It’s very crooked… And it is a perfect OB tree. … Everybody … thinks it’s the coolest thing ever — that it’s going to be the OB Christmas tree.”

Leaning far left (as seen from the street), the 40-foot tree was lowered into its final, temporary beach manhole home about an hour after it was cut down.

Nikki Cory has been renting the Russell home since September.

A nurse at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, Cory shares the house with a teacher friend.

“It’s super special. It’s out first year living in OB, and it’s really cool to see this,” she said. “Such an important thing that happens in OB to be a part of our home.”

Cory, a Maryland native, says the house will feel empty without the front-yard sentry — probably a star pine (also known as Norfolk Island pine, Polynesian pine or triangle tree).

“But it’ll be cool to see it in front of the beach all decorated,” she said. “It’s such a funky tree. I love it.”

Said Russell: “Hopefully, it’s the most crooked OB tree ever.”

Larry Thayer of Hawthorne Cat, who’s been part of the OB tree project for years, is used to OB yule trees being radically bent.

But referring to tipsy patrons of Newport bars, he said: “It’ll look straight at midnight.”