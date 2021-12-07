A damp trolley platform at Nobel Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Light rain dampened the San Diego region on Tuesday, but a stronger weather system will bring heavier rain and snow beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday.

“The band of light rain that moved across the area today could only muster a few hundredths of an inch in most areas,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego said Tuesday afternoon.

But “a stronger low-pressure trough will bring more rain Wednesday night and Thursday,” according to the weather service, with up to half an inch along the coast and over an inch in the mountains. The snow level will drop to 5,500 feet by Thursday night.

Highs Wednesday before the rain begins are forecast to be around 65 along the coast, 63 to 68 in the valleys, 57 to 62 in the mountains and 74 to 79 in the deserts.

The weather service said it will be dry Friday and Saturday with a potentially wetter storm on the way early next week.