Heidi Gantwerk

The Jewish Federation of San Diego County announced Tuesday that Heidi Gantwerk, who has served as interim president and CEO for six months, will continue in that role permanently.

The federation said Gantwerk, a longtime Jewish community leader and organizational strategy consultant, “brings a wealth of experience, strategic vision, and deep communal relationships to the leadership position.”

Gantwerk was born in Israel and has lived in San Diego for 28 years. She has served on the boards of the San Diego Jewish Academy, Hillel of San Diego, the Center for Jewish Culture and Congregation Beth Israel. She and her husband Andy Mayer have three grown children.

“Federation is the community’s connective tissue that brings together different organizations and individuals—whether it’s to support those in need, to train Jewish professionals and develop lay leaders, to engage our incredible volunteers and strengthen our connection to the global Jewish community, and so much more,” said Gantwerk.

Board chair Jack Maizel said he was confident that Gantwerk will be able to forge new, “powerful partnerships and bring together more people in inspiring Jewish life”

She succeeds Michael Jeser, who died in July following a long battle with cancer.

The federation’s mission is to broaden and deepen engagement in Jewish life to strengthen Jewish identity, foster dynamic connections with Israel, and care for all Jews in need.