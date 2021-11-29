Chula Vista resident Juan B. won a massive $1,157,041.04 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Grab slot machine at Sycuan Casino Resort. Courtesy Sycuan Casino Resort

One lucky Chula Vista resident is going home $1 million richer after playing a slot machine at Sycuan Casino Resort.

The winner, identified as Club Sycuan member Juan B., won a massive $1,157,041.04 prize playing Monopoly Money Grab, according to an announcement from the casino Monday.

“To be able to witness one of our guests win over a million dollars is truly an incredible experience,” said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. “The holiday season at Sycuan is always a very special time, but there’s no better way to celebrate than when our guests win life-changing jackpots. A big congratulations to Juan and to all of the other winners we’ve had this year.”

Club Sycuan members have a chance to win a share of $240,000 in Slot FREEplay and prizes by participating in Sycuan’s “Winner Wonderland” promotion next month.

Drawings will take place every Tuesday in December at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with five winners every hour. At 10 p.m. someone will win a 2022 Lexus ES 300h each week, according to the casino.