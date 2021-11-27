A couple strolls on the Ocean Beach Pier as others sail in warm weather. Photo by Chris Stone

High pressure and weak offshore flow were predicted to bring warm days and clear, cool nights to San Diego County next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

A weak coastal eddy developing Saturday night could bring some patchy low clouds and fog to the coast by Sunday morning. Low clouds were possible each night and morning along the coast this week, forecasters said.

Winds continued from the northeast to east across inland areas, though gusts were much weaker Saturday morning, generally less than 20 mph.

High temperatures along the coast were predicted to be 69-74 degrees with overnight lows of 42-51 on Saturday. Valley highs will be 76-81 with overnight lows of 41-47, forecasters said. Mountain highs were expected to be 67-74 with overnight lows of 38-46. Highs in the deserts will be 78-83 with overnight lows of 43-53.

–City News Service