Young boys run on the Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

High pressure over California was bringing hot weather to inland areas this Labor Day weekend, while an eddy was expected to spin up Sunday night, which could bring a few degrees of cooling to the coast and some valleys on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A south swell at San Diego County beaches Sunday and Monday was expected to elevate surf, and create dangerous swimming conditions, including a high risk of rip currents, the NWS said.

The heat, combined with very low afternoon minimum humidity of around 10%, could elevate the wildfire danger through Tuesday.

10 AM Temps: The clouds have cleared this morning, so the heat is on! Here is the 24 hour change in temperature, and as you can see, most areas are running 3 to 9 degrees warmer than yesterday. Please, use caution today, this heat is no joke!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/FI0rYEzoj6 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 5, 2021

A heat advisory was issued Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County mountains and until 8 p.m. Sunday for the valleys.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday are predicted to reach 85 degrees, 94 inland, 97 in the western valleys, 104 near the foothills, 101 in the mountains, and around 111 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Cooling was expected to spread farther inland midweek as the high pressure drifts to the north and east, forecasters said.

Monsoon moisture Thursday and Friday was expected across Southern California, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms, the NWS said.

City News Service contributed to this article.